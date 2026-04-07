AUSD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.18 Million (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One AUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. AUSD has a total market capitalization of $158.59 million and $43.18 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About AUSD

AUSD was first traded on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 158,694,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,616,662 tokens. AUSD’s official website is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 158,616,662.962909. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99985493 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $37,983,205.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.