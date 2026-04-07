Doge Killer (LEASH) Trading Down 49.5% Over Last Week

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Doge Killer token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3.37 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Doge Killer Token Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 391,974,477,031,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,874,971,132,115 tokens. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 391,974,477,031,052.2859923 with 387,874,971,132,114.62282167 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0 USD and is down -15.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,234.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

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