Bybit Staked SOL Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (BBSOL)

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Bybit Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $54.95 million and $568.63 thousand worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bybit Staked SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $90.67 or 0.00132913 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bybit Staked SOL has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bybit Staked SOL Token Profile

Bybit Staked SOL’s genesis date was September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,018,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. Bybit Staked SOL’s official website is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3.

Bybit Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,018,650.67183683. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 91.4830562 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $834,311.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bybit Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bybit Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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