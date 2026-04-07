Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $135.36 Average PT from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.50.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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Insider Activity at Autoliv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at $668,099.60. This represents a 59.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $1,108,378.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,607.90. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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