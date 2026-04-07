Pump.fun (PUMP) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Pump.fun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pump.fun has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pump.fun has a market cap of $567.82 million and $61.38 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pump.fun

Pump.fun launched on July 14th, 2025. Pump.fun’s total supply is 999,989,189,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,096,631,123 tokens. The official website for Pump.fun is pump.fun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpfun. The official message board for Pump.fun is x.com/pumpfun.

Pump.fun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 999,989,189,624.046723 with 332,096,631,123.135822 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00170068 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $60,122,994.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pump.fun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pump.fun using one of the exchanges listed above.

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