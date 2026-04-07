EverValue Coin (EVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $507.27 Million

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One EverValue Coin token can currently be purchased for about $32.79 or 0.00048059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EverValue Coin has a market capitalization of $507.27 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EverValue Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EverValue Coin Profile

EverValue Coin was first traded on July 7th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. The official message board for EverValue Coin is medium.com/@evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official website is evervaluecoin.com. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin.

Buying and Selling EverValue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 32.83603858 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $509,182.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverValue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverValue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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