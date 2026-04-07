Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.22 Million

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $81.22 million and approximately $12.45 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,229.99 or 0.03268802 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Profile

Crypto.com Staked ETH was first traded on November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 11,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official website is www.crypto.com/staking. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 11,420 with 36,420 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 2,235.01515462 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,568.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

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