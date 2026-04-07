Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $96.98 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.1250.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,600,000 after acquiring an additional 188,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,260 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,859,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,999 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:WFC opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The company had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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