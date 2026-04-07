Sentient Price Hits $0.0159 on Exchanges (SENT)

Sentient (SENT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Sentient token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentient has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Sentient has a market cap of $114.89 million and $27.79 million worth of Sentient was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sentient

Sentient’s genesis date was November 9th, 2025. Sentient’s total supply is 34,359,738,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,237,878,887 tokens. The official website for Sentient is www.sentient.xyz. Sentient’s official Twitter account is @sentientagi. The official message board for Sentient is blog.sentient.xyz.

Buying and Selling Sentient

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentient (SENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentient has a current supply of 34,359,738,368 with 7,237,878,887 in circulation. The last known price of Sentient is 0.01610098 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $22,538,675.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sentient.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient using one of the exchanges listed above.

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