Leo Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $352.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.