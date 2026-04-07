Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 70,000 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Nutanix comprises approximately 1.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $24,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,193 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,614,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,357,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,348,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nutanix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,517,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after acquiring an additional 653,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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