PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2%

GHY stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

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About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

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PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE: GHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield corporate debt securities. Managed by PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc, the fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of bonds issued by companies around the world. Its objective is to capitalize on credit spread opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on fundamental credit research and bottom-up security selection.

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