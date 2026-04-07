PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 24th

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 101.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

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PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:PMT opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $13.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.96 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 41.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investment in agency and non-agency residential mortgage pools, credit risk transfer securities, and residential mortgage whole loans. As a mortgage REIT, PennyMac Investment Trust seeks to capture both interest rate spread and potential price appreciation in its portfolio holdings.

Established with external management by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, the trust leverages the sponsor’s mortgage servicing, underwriting and capital markets expertise.

Further Reading

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