The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TD stock opened at C$133.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$130.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$123.47. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$78.06 and a twelve month high of C$136.49.

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Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 19.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

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