FS Specialty Lending Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FSSL)

FS Specialty Lending Fund (NYSE:FSSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

FS Specialty Lending Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FSSL opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. FS Specialty Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

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FS Specialty Lending Fund, Inc (NYSE: FSSL) is a publicly listed, closed-end management investment company that provides investors with exposure to specialty finance and private credit markets. The fund seeks to generate current income and long?term capital appreciation primarily through investments in credit instruments, with a focus on lending strategies that complement traditional fixed?income allocations. It is sponsored and managed by an adviser affiliated with FS Investments.

The fund’s investment activities typically include originating, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of debt instruments such as senior secured loans, subordinated debt, mezzanine financing, and other specialty finance products.

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