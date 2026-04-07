FS Specialty Lending Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FSSL)

FS Specialty Lending Fund (NYSE:FSSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.
FS Specialty Lending Fund Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of FSSL opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. FS Specialty Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
The fund’s investment activities typically include originating, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of debt instruments such as senior secured loans, subordinated debt, mezzanine financing, and other specialty finance products.
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