iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 4.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $108.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

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