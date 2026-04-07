New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 217.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,884,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,947,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,895 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,280,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,369,000 after purchasing an additional 599,488 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,683,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,472,000 after buying an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

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