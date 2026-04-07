Analyzing Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Ability has a beta of -460.48, suggesting that its share price is 46,148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Serve Robotics has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ability and Serve Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ability 0 0 0 0 0.00 Serve Robotics 1 0 5 2 3.00

Profitability

Serve Robotics has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 122.75%. Given Serve Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Serve Robotics is more favorable than Ability.

This table compares Ability and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability N/A N/A N/A Serve Robotics -3,821.98% -38.54% -36.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ability and Serve Robotics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Serve Robotics $2.65 million 238.49 -$101.36 million ($1.59) -5.25

Ability has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Serve Robotics.

Summary

Serve Robotics beats Ability on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ability

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Ability Inc. provides systems for off-air cellular and satellite interception, and geolocation worldwide. The company engages in the interception of cellular and satellite communication networks for surveillance, border security, anti-terror, anti-crime, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, target tracking, airport security, and tracking suspicious people for use by the ministries of defense, national agencies, secret services and security officers, federal police forces and presidential police, homeland security organizations, border control forces, integrators, anti-drug organizations and law enforcement units, and ministries of interior and justice, as well as armies, navies, and air forces. It also provides tactical and strategic interception systems for Thuraya, Iridium, and IsatPhone Pro that intercepts voice calls, SMS, data traffic, call related information, and detecting location of satellite phones; and systems to intercept VSAT, DCME, and other satellite links. In addition, the company offers cellular interception systems, which include Unlimited Interceptor, a geolocation system that detects the location of phones participating in intercepted conversations; GoDown, a system in cellular phones to change operational mode and operates as a selective jammer for prison-related projects; and In-Between Interception System that supports GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks. Further, it provides various IMSI catcher configurations and CDMA interception systems. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Serve Robotics

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Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

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