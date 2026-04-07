Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) in the last few weeks:
- 4/6/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2026 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by Scotiabank to “hold”.
- 3/25/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Capital One Financial Corporation from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2026 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 3/17/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Texas Capital from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/9/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00.
- 3/9/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00.
- 3/6/2026 – Coterra Energy was downgraded by Siebert Williams Shank from “buy” to “hold”.
- 3/5/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b)”.
- 2/11/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.
Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 38.60%.
Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.
Further Reading
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