Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,515.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4%

BDX stock opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $536,881. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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