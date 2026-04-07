Rathbones Group PLC Sells 5,103 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,763,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 234.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.50.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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