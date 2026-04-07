iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after buying an additional 939,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,455,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after buying an additional 6,101,936 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,714,000 after buying an additional 505,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after buying an additional 601,254 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $661.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.