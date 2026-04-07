Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired Sen. John Fetterman

Senator John Fetterman (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on March 27th.

Senator John Fetterman also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) on 3/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) on 3/27/2026.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $372.88 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Phillip Securities raised Microsoft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Microsoft from $632.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.97.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Fetterman

John Fetterman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2029.

Fetterman (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022.

In his role as lieutenant governor, Fetterman served as president of the Senate. He ran on a joint ticket with the gubernatorial nominee, Tom Wolf (D).

Fetterman was a 2016 Democratic candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He was defeated by Katie McGinty in the Democratic primary. He served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2005 to 2019; he won his first term by one vote.

Microsoft Company Profile

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Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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