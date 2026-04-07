Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.9231.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. iA Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 204.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,727.74. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura E. Clark acquired 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.73 per share, with a total value of $200,346.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,346.30. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Further Reading

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