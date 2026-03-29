Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $1.90 Million Position in Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 89.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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