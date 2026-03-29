Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,289,595,000 after buying an additional 381,572 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.26. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $402.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.91.

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Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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