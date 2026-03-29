Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. $FRHC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,977 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Freedom by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 8.3% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $138.00 target price on Freedom in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Freedom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Freedom Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,059.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $107.97 and a 12 month high of $194.01.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $500.71 million for the quarter.

Freedom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Through its subsidiaries, the company caters to retail, institutional, and corporate clients by offering access to global capital markets, equity and fixed-income trading, and research-driven investment strategies.

The firm’s product suite includes online and over-the-counter brokerage platforms, margin lending, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services.

Further Reading

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