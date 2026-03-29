Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,261 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 908.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Netflix by 1,379.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. now owns 66,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $79,732,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,184.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer?term risk: repeated “stream?flation” could push price?sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad?supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream?flation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $394.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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