Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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