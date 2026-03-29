Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,979 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 637,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,505,000 after purchasing an additional 607,970 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PDEC opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $43.93.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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