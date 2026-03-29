The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,304,824,000 after purchasing an additional 121,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,680,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $803.33 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $236.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $884.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $848.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is among banks that arranged a $40B unsecured bridge loan to SoftBank to fund additional OpenAI investment — a sizable lending/arranging role that can generate fees and visibility for GS’s corporate finance business. SoftBank $40B loan

Goldman is among banks that arranged a $40B unsecured bridge loan to SoftBank to fund additional OpenAI investment — a sizable lending/arranging role that can generate fees and visibility for GS’s corporate finance business. Positive Sentiment: Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG in a strategic review — another advisory mandate that can drive near-term fees. Golar LNG advisory

Goldman was appointed financial advisor to Golar LNG in a strategic review — another advisory mandate that can drive near-term fees. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter puts Goldman as a leading contender to lead a potential SpaceX IPO — if it happens, underwriting fees would be material. SpaceX IPO speculation

Market chatter puts Goldman as a leading contender to lead a potential SpaceX IPO — if it happens, underwriting fees would be material. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research says institutional deleveraging could clear a path for U.S. stocks to rise — this supports trading desks but is a forward-looking view rather than immediate revenue. Institutional deleveraging outlook

Goldman research says institutional deleveraging could clear a path for U.S. stocks to rise — this supports trading desks but is a forward-looking view rather than immediate revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman-backed Canton Network integrated with LayerZero to enable cross-chain transfers — strategic for GS’s digital-asset ecosystem but not yet a large revenue driver. Canton–LayerZero integration

Goldman-backed Canton Network integrated with LayerZero to enable cross-chain transfers — strategic for GS’s digital-asset ecosystem but not yet a large revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock — significant insider selling can sap investor confidence about near-term outlook. Insider selling

Insiders sold roughly $136M of GS stock — significant insider selling can sap investor confidence about near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein and other commentators warn of elevated “fire” risk and mark?to?market pressure in private markets — a direct concern for Goldman given its sizable private?markets exposure. Private-market markdown risk

Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein and other commentators warn of elevated “fire” risk and mark?to?market pressure in private markets — a direct concern for Goldman given its sizable private?markets exposure. Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s own macro work highlights a large Iran-driven oil supply shock and estimates jobs losses — the geopolitical shock raises market volatility and downside risks to GS’s trading and investment banking outlook. Iran oil shock analysis

Goldman’s own macro work highlights a large Iran-driven oil supply shock and estimates jobs losses — the geopolitical shock raises market volatility and downside risks to GS’s trading and investment banking outlook. Negative Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a $152M exposure to spot XRP ETFs — positive for asset?management growth but increases GS’s exposure to crypto volatility and regulatory/market risk. XRP ETF exposure

Goldman disclosed a $152M exposure to spot XRP ETFs — positive for asset?management growth but increases GS’s exposure to crypto volatility and regulatory/market risk. Negative Sentiment: Goldman downgraded Indian equities and cut its Nifty target, flagging energy?shock led earnings cuts — a sign the firm sees regional downside that could reduce future deal flow in Asia. India downgrade

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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