Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $321.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.26 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.98. The firm has a market cap of $320.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

More Home Depot News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.52.

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Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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