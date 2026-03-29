Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Position Trimmed by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 8.9% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $355.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $426.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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