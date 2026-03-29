Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.81 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOTH shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hoth Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

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Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, licensing and development of novel therapies for dermatological, central nervous system and other debilitating conditions. The company’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing late preclinical or early clinical assets with promising pharmacological profiles and leveraging formulation science to optimize delivery. Core to its approach is the design of topical and localized administration platforms intended to enhance drug penetration, sustain release and reduce systemic exposure.

Hoth’s development pipeline encompasses multiple candidate programs addressing high-unmet-need areas such as atopic dermatitis, epidermolysis bullosa and oral mucositis.

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