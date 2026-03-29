Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,517,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,440 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,220.9% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,989,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,245,000 after acquiring an additional 816,419 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after acquiring an additional 786,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,360,000 after purchasing an additional 764,134 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

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