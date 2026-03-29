Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $1.77 Million in Gold Royalty Corp. $GROY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 458,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth about $3,014,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 529,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 377,782 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 82,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 546,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 447,852 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GROY. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $766.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.97. Gold Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.45.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm’s diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development?stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

See Also

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