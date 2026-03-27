Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 217.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

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Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

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