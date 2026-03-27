Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 10,914 Shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,111,000 after buying an additional 154,256 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 154,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 76,045 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 982,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,700,000 after buying an additional 41,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

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Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report).

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