Ramsey Quantitative Systems Purchases Shares of 25,780 ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF $UVXY

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 10.5%

Shares of UVXY stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $266.05.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.