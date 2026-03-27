Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 7,273 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,484,000 after buying an additional 151,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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