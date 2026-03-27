Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) versus Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) and Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neo Performance Materials and Incitec Pivot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neo Performance Materials $475.83 million 1.37 -$12.95 million ($0.17) -91.88 Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A $0.15 14.40

Profitability

Incitec Pivot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neo Performance Materials. Neo Performance Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incitec Pivot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Neo Performance Materials and Incitec Pivot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neo Performance Materials -1.30% 3.71% 2.32% Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Incitec Pivot shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Neo Performance Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Incitec Pivot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Neo Performance Materials pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Incitec Pivot pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neo Performance Materials and Incitec Pivot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neo Performance Materials 0 1 1 0 2.50 Incitec Pivot 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Neo Performance Materials beats Incitec Pivot on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neo Performance Materials

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Neo Performance Materials Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets. Its powders are used in the production of bonded permanent magnets that are components in automotive motors, pumps, micro motors, traction motors, sensors, and other applications. The Chemicals and Oxides segments manufactures and distributes a range of industrial materials for use in auto catalysts, consumer electronics, petroleum refining, hybrid and electric vehicles, and municipal and industrial wastewater treatment applications. The Rare Metals segment sources, produces, reclaims, refines, and markets high-temperature metals that include tantalum, niobium, hafnium, and rhenium; and electronic metals, such as gallium and indium for jet engines, medical imaging, wireless technologies, and LED lightings, as well as flat panel displays, solar, steel additives, batteries, and electronic applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Incitec Pivot

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Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate. The company also manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to mining, quarrying, and construction industries. In addition, it offers industrial chemicals to the agriculture and specialist industries. The company was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

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