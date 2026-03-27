Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,370 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,531,000 after buying an additional 1,132,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,998,000 after buying an additional 758,930 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,532,000 after buying an additional 729,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,173,000 after acquiring an additional 635,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

HLT opened at $301.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $333.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.15.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.18.

View Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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