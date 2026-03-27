Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.8571.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CQP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 3.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $70.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.27. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,446.48% and a net margin of 27.76%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.