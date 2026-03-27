Contrasting C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) and Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Adlai Nortye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -292.08% -53.83% -33.85% Adlai Nortye N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for C4 Therapeutics and Adlai Nortye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Adlai Nortye 1 0 2 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 195.80%. Adlai Nortye has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.89%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Adlai Nortye.

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Adlai Nortye”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $35.95 million 7.11 -$104.99 million ($1.36) -1.93 Adlai Nortye N/A N/A -$51.87 million N/A N/A

Adlai Nortye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C4 Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Adlai Nortye shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adlai Nortye has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Adlai Nortye on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

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C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company is also developing CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC. It has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; Betta Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.; and Merck Sharp & Dohme, LLC, as well as Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Adlai Nortye

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Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas. The company is also developing AN0025, a small molecule prostaglandin E receptor 4 antagonist to modulate the tumor microenvironment that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 treatments, recurrent triple-negative breast cancer, microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, and cervical cancer after standard of care treatments; and AN4005, an oral small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to induce and stabilize PD-L1 dimerization and thereby disrupt the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1. Its preclinical candidates include AN8025, a multifunctional antibody as T cell and antigen-presenting cell modulator; AN1025, an oral small molecule degrader of ß-catenin; and AN9025, an oral small molecule pan-KRAS inhibitor. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

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