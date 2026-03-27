iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 856.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 153,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Finally, Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

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