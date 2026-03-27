Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Up 52% – Time to Buy?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) was up 52% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 and last traded at GBX 1.90. Approximately 2,642,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,677,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25.

Taptica International Stock Up 46.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of £13.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

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Taptica International (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Taptica International

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

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