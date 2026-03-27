Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.4675. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $5.3650, with a volume of 738 shares.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

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Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 21.39%.The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

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