Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Realty Income (O)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Realty Income (NYSE: O):
- 3/13/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Realty Income was given a new $69.00 price target by Loop Capital.
- 3/2/2026 – Realty Income was downgraded by Freedom Capital from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/28/2026 – Realty Income was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 2/27/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Realty Income had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.
- 2/25/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.75 to $70.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Realty Income was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 1/30/2026 – Realty Income was upgraded by Scotiabank from “sector perform” to “sector outperform”. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up from $60.00.
- 1/26/2026 – Realty Income was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 276.92%.
Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.
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