Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Realty Income (O)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Realty Income (NYSE: O):

3/13/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Realty Income was given a new $69.00 price target by Loop Capital.

3/2/2026 – Realty Income was downgraded by Freedom Capital from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/28/2026 – Realty Income was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/27/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Realty Income had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.

2/25/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Realty Income had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.75 to $70.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Realty Income was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

1/30/2026 – Realty Income was upgraded by Scotiabank from “sector perform” to “sector outperform”. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up from $60.00.

1/26/2026 – Realty Income was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 276.92%.

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Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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