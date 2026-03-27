Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,707 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $67.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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