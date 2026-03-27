Joanna Miller Sells 621 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) insider Joanna Miller sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.86, for a total transaction of C$14,196.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,904.28. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of WDO opened at C$21.94 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$287.88 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 44.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Company launched a Normal Course Issuer Bid to repurchase shares, which reduces float and signals management confidence in valuation—this is a direct, short?term support for the stock. Read More.

Company launched a Normal Course Issuer Bid to repurchase shares, which reduces float and signals management confidence in valuation—this is a direct, short?term support for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management promoted Tyler Mitchelson to full?time COO; the market views this as strengthening operational continuity at Wesdome’s high?grade assets (Eagle River, Kiena), which can support execution and cash flow consistency. Read More.

Management promoted Tyler Mitchelson to full?time COO; the market views this as strengthening operational continuity at Wesdome’s high?grade assets (Eagle River, Kiena), which can support execution and cash flow consistency. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain strong (Q1 C$0.78 EPS, high margins/ROE) and several analysts have raised price targets (consensus ? C$29). These underwrite medium?term upside but are likely already reflected in current multiples. Read More.

Recent fundamentals remain strong (Q1 C$0.78 EPS, high margins/ROE) and several analysts have raised price targets (consensus ? C$29). These underwrite medium?term upside but are likely already reflected in current multiples. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider and director selling on March 25 — roughly 11,425 shares sold at ~C$22.86 (including a 4,100?share sale by director Anthea Bath) — could spook short?term traders and add supply into the market despite the buyback. The volume and timing of multiple insider exits are the primary bearish signal today. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Wesdome Gold Mines this week:

WDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDO

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.